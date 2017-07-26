NEW YORK (AP) — Chipotle says it received a follow-up subpoena requesting information tied to illnesses associated with a restaurant in Virginia this month.
The chain says Wednesday it received the subpoena July 19 for information tied to what health officials believe was a norovirus outbreak at the Sterling, Virginia, location. Chipotle notes it received a subpoena last year in connection with a criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California and the Food and Drug Administration.
That subpoena required documents tied to a California restaurant where a norovirus outbreak occurred in 2015. It came after Chipotle was hit with an E. coli outbreak and a separate norovirus outbreak later that year.
Chipotle noted that it doesn’t know whether it would incur fines or penalties tied to the investigation.
