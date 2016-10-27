NEW YORK (AP) — Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm is buying NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a deal valued at approximately $38 billion.
NXP shareholders will receive $110 per share for each share they own. That’s an 11.5 percent premium to the company’s Wednesday closing price of $98.66. The companies put the deal’s total value at about $47 billion.
The combined company is expected to have annual revenues of more than $30 billion.
The boards of both companies approved the transaction, which is targeted to close by the end of 2017.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Suspicious? Gay groomsman only one left out of rehearsal dinner | Dear Carolyn
- Live updates from Dakota Access Pipeline protests: ‘It will be a battle here’
- Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory to close in December
- Juror accused of bias dismissed from Ammon Bundy case
Shares of Qualcomm Inc., which is based in San Diego, climbed more than 2 percent before the opening bell Thursday. Shares of NXP, based in Eindhoven, Netherlands, gained more than 2 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.