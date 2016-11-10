LONDON (AP) — China’s vice-premier is holding talks with Britain’s Treasury chief as the two countries try to smooth over a rocky patch in their growing economic relationship.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is meeting a delegation led by Vice Premier Ma Kai Thursday as Britain seeks more Chinese investment in U.K. infrastructure.

Ma is also meeting Prime Minister Theresa May and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

The U.K.-China relationship wobbled in July when May unexpectedly delayed approval of a nuclear power plant being built with Chinese investment.

May eventually approved the Hinkley Point power plant in September.

On Thursday she said Britain and China were in a “golden era of relations” — echoing a phrase used by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit to Britain last year.