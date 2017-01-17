Qi Lu, formerly one of Microsoft’s top executives, is joining the Chinese search giant to oversee its operations. Lu came to Microsoft from Yahoo.

Baidu has appointed former Microsoft executive Qi Lu its group president and chief operating officer, granting the software veteran oversight over all aspects of the Chinese search giant’s business from sales to technology development.

Lu, an architect of CEO Satya Nadella’s strategy for artificial intelligence and bots at Microsoft, will take up his new post immediately, Baidu said Tuesday. Every Baidu business unit head will report to Lu, a respected technologist who ran the Office and search groups at Microsoft.

Lu now shoulders responsibility for steering Beijing-based Baidu toward its next phase of growth. China’s largest search engine and its billionaire founder, Robin Li, are seeking to refocus on enhancing search with artificial intelligence and other technologies, as rivals such as Alibaba Group Holding muscle in on its internet-advertising business.

“Any time you have stronger depth in the management team, that has to be a good thing,” said Kirk Boodry, an analyst at New Street Research. “Maybe this allows Robin to take more of a chairman role and focus more on the technology, focus more on the strategy for the company going forward.”

Lu, a former Yahoo engineer, joined Microsoft during the tenure of Steve Ballmer, whose stewardship of the company has been criticized for missing some of the biggest trends in technology, including social media and mobile.

The company’s Bing search engine, which Lu helped develop, never made much headway against Google’s.

An engineer more comfortable working on complicated projects than taking the stage for marketing presentations, Lu was widely respected within Microsoft.

In a surprise, he departed the Redmond software company in September for health reasons.

Lu was badly injured in a bicycle crash last year, and colleagues say he had tried to return to work too quickly. His recovery would take several more months, the company said, after which he was expected to return in an advisory role.

Baidu itself is coming off a turbulent year, when a scandal involving online medical ads prompted tighter government restrictions that constricted its ad business, while an attempt to sell off video-streaming unit iQiyi to a consortium led by Li collapsed after investor protests.

Li has now flagged AI as the next key profit driver for the business. Lu, who holds more than 40 U.S. patents, joins as Baidu focuses on research into advanced technologies such as AI and autonomous cars. It considers AI development fundamental to its future.

“To achieve our goals, especially in artificial intelligence, which is a key strategic focus for the next decade, we will need to continue attracting the best global talent,” Li said in Tuesday’s statement. “With Dr. Lu on board, we are confident that our strategy will be executed smoothly and Baidu will become a world-class technology company and global leader in AI.”

By working with speaker-maker Harman International Industries, Baidu wants to create a smart device that, like Amazon’s Echo, can understand spoken commands and order food or summon cars.