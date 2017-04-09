BEIJING (AP) — China’s top anti-corruption body is investigating the country’s chief insurance regulator, adding to a widening anti-graft crackdown following complaints of misconduct by insurers.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a one-sentence statement that Xiang Junbo, chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, was suspected of unspecified “severe discipline violations,” an official term for corruption.
Thousands of officials and managers at state companies have been snared in an anti-corruption drive launched by President Xi Jinping after he took power in 2013.
The insurance industry has been hit by complaints insurers are making dangerously risky investments in stocks and real estate. One life insurer was prohibited from trading stocks in December and the chairman of another was barred from the industry in February.
Most Read Stories
- Why we are publishing the allegations against Mayor Ed Murray, but didn’t in 2008
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s WATCH
- Jury: Virginia Mason should pay couple $8.5M in disfigured-penis case
- Ex-Seahawk fights team over painkiller handouts that kept him playing NFL games while hurt WATCH
- ‘So many land mines’: Accusations against Mayor Murray stir up emotions
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.