LONDON (AP) — A Chinese firm is buying the landmark British pub where former Prime Minister David Cameron shared a pint with China’s leader last year.
The Christie & Co. real estate firm said Tuesday that it had brokered the sale of The Plough pub in Cadsden 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of London to the Chinese SinoFortone investment firm.
Director Neil Morgan said the commercial real estate company was pleased to complete the sale of the pub, which is located near Chequers, the country home made available to British prime ministers.
He said the pub had become a tourist attraction for Chinese travelers since the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in October, 2015.
SinoFortone director Peter Zhang said the English pub concept is growing quickly in China.
