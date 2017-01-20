BEIJING (AP) — Citizens of China’s capital Beijing are expressing doubts about President Donald Trump’s ability to steer the U.S. economy and manage China-American relations.
Aaron Wang, who works for a logistics company, said Saturday he hoped for the best but would take a wait-and-see attitude, referring to Trump’s threat to impose a 45 percent tariff on Chinese imports.
A retired teacher, who would only give her surname, Wei, said Trump hadn’t yet shown that he could handle the U.S. presidency.
Visiting Beijing, Dunkin’ Brands CEO Nigel Davis said he wanted to reinforce the importance of global free trade to Trump, who opposes the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership and has suggested he might renegotiate the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- Live updates from Inauguration Day: 1 injured in shooting at demonstration at UW, shooter at large WATCH
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Police seek description of shooter who wounded 3 at Seattle’s Crocodile club
China is the world’s second largest economy behind the U.S.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.