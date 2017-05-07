HONG KONG (AP) — China has reported its exports expanded for a second straight month in April but at a slower pace while import growth also decelerated as demand cooled both at home and overseas.
Customs figures released Monday show exports rose to $180 billion last month, up 8 percent from a year earlier. They grew 16.4 percent in March.
Imports rose 11.9 percent to $1.4 billion, slowing from 20.4 percent growth the previous month.
Both were below economists’ forecasts.
That left China’s politically sensitive global trade surplus at $38 billion.
Economists said weaker commodity prices also contributed to the weaker growth in trade.
