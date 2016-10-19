NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese billionaire confined to a luxury Manhattan apartment while awaiting trial in a United Nations bribery case is asking a judge to let him explore the city a little.

Ng Lap Seng has asked a Manhattan federal judge to let him go to a park, a museum or on a shopping trip at least once a week. Ng is under 24-hour guard while he awaits a January trial.

The 68-year-old businessman has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of funneling over $1 million to pressure diplomats into supporting construction of a U.N. conference center in Macau.

Ng was arrested in September 2015. For the last year, he has worn an electronic bracelet at the apartment where he has remained on $50 million bail.