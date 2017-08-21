Chinese automaker Great Wall is “deeply interested” in the iconic American brand, now part of Fiat Chrysler, but politics could derail its ambitions.

DETROIT — Chinese automaker Great Wall is interested in buying Jeep, an iconic American brand, from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, a move that likely would face political opposition in the U.S. and create angst among workers.

Great Wall told trade publication Automotive News it is “deeply interested” in buying the Jeep brand and has “indirectly expressed interest.”

The Chinese firm has yet to formally declare its interest in Jeep, but an acquisition would be in line with company Chairman Wang Jianjun’s goal, announced in February, of becoming the top specialty SUV producer by 2020.

The company, founded in 1984, is headquartered in Baoding, a bit more than 90 miles southwest of Beijing. It has 71,617 employees and a market capitalization of $15.2 billion, according to Forbes. That compares with 234,499 employees and a market cap of $38.5 billion for Fiat Chrysler, according to MarketWatch.

The company advertises two brands, Great Wall and Haval, with cars, trucks and SUVs among its offerings.

Fiat Chrysler, in a statement, said no discussions have occurred with Great Wall.

“Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed that it has not been approached by Great Wall Motors in connection with the Jeep brand or any other matter relating to its business. FCA is fully committed to its 2014-18 plan, having achieved each one of its targets to date and with only six quarters left to its completion.”

Nevertheless, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said earlier this year the Jeep and Ram brands could be spun off into a stand-alone company. Marchionne also has been signaling that he is interested in discussions with other automakers about a sale of the company, partial sale or partnership of some kind for more than two years.

The potential sale of Jeep to a Chinese automaker is sure to raise political questions.

One potential way around such concerns would be for Great Wall, or any other Chinese automaker, to purchase a minority stake, said Michael Dunne, an automotive analyst who specializes in China.

“I believe that all parties — Chinese and American — are acutely aware of the political atmosphere right now. I would watch for a nuanced or slightly gradual approach,” Dunne said.

Dunne also said the Chinese government is encouraging Chinese automakers to expand globally and to spend money on that expansion rather than on investments inside the country.

A sale or partial sale of Jeep that is separate from the remainder of the company also would raise concerns about the future of the Dodge and Chrysler brands. Fiat Chrysler has focused far more attention on the development of Jeep, Ram and Alfa Romeo in recent years, while investment in the Dodge and Chrysler brands has languished. Jeep is Fiat Chrysler’s most successful brand.

The size and complexity of a Jeep sale to a company like Great Wall raises questions for some analysts.

Bernstein Research analyst Max Warburton asked in a report Monday whether the company would have the expertise to operate Jeep.

Jeep has a strong link to China, as it was one of the first foreign brands to enter the country, initially shipping parts to China for assembly in the late 1970s, before a joint venture called Beijing Jeep was created in 1983.

Great Wall’s expression of interest might prod other suitors to come forward and start a process that could lead to Fiat Chrysler’s sale or breakup. Companies such as Volkswagen might be interested in parts of Fiat Chrysler such as Alfa Romeo.

There is a precedent for a Chinese acquisition of a European automaker — Zhejiang Geely Holding Group bought Volvo Cars of Sweden seven years ago.