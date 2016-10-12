BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports fell further than expected in September while imports also declined in a further sign that weak global demand continues to challenge the world’s second-largest economy.
Exports contracted 10 percent to $184.5 billion over a year earlier, worse than August’s decline of 2.8 percent, customs data showed Thursday. Imports fell 1.9 percent to $142.5 billion, also down from a 1.5 percent rise in August.
Analysts polled by FactSet had estimated that exports fell 3.3 percent while imports rose 1 percent.
Chinese leaders are under pressure to shore up trade and stave off job losses in export industries. The contraction in imports reflects possible weakness in the domestic economy, but the figures also are depressed by a decline in prices of oil and other commodities.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.