BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth held steady in the latest quarter, boosted by unusually strong trade, despite concerns about a possible impending slowdown.

Government data on Monday showed output rose 6.9 percent in the three months ending in June compared with a year earlier.

China’s economic indicators have been unexpectedly strong in recent months, but forecasters say activity should slow as Beijing tightens controls on bank lending to cool a surge in debt.