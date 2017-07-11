BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales rose in June, rebounding from the previous month’s contraction on the strength of demand for SUVs.
An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said Tuesday that sales rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.8 million vehicles.
That was an improvement over May’s 2.6 percent contraction but reflected weakening demand following a sales tax hike amid slowing economic growth.
SUV sales rose 15.7 percent, helping to offset a 4.3 percent contraction in purchases of sedans.
