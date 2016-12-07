BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports grew in November for the first time in nine months while imports also rose, suggesting global and domestic demand are recovering.
Customs data released Thursday showed exports rose 0.1 percent, an improvement over October’s 7.3 percent contraction. Imports rose 6.7 percent, up from the previous month’s 1.4 percent decline.
The trade slump added to pressure on communist leaders to stop a decline in economic growth and avoid politically dangerous job losses.
Despite the latest improvement, government data showed exports for the first 11 months of the year still are down 7.5 percent from a year earlier.
