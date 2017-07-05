BEIJING (AP) — State media say work is underway on China’s second railway line to Tibet winding through some of the world’s most mountainous and inhospitable territory.
The official Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday that work at the line’s two ends in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, and Tibet’s capital of Lhasa has begun. Other feasibility studies have been completed, but the most difficult section, through the mountains from Kangding in Sichuan to Nyingchi in Tibet, is still being designed and may take seven years to complete once construction begins.
When finished, the line will run for 1,700 kilometers (1,060 miles), 80 percent of it consisting of tunnels and bridges. Total cost is estimated at 250 billion yuan ($37 billion).
China opened an initial line to Lhasa from the northeast in 2006.
