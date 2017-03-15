BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank has raised the interest rate on short-term lending to banks but left its benchmark rate unchanged following the U.S. increase.
The People’s Bank of China on Thursday increased the rate for its six-month and one-year medium-term lending facility and open-market repurchase operations by 0.1 percent. The benchmark one-year commercial lending rate was unchanged.
The bank cited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Wednesday rate hike and improved Chinese economic conditions.
