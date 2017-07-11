BEIJING (AP) — China has released two Australian employees of Crown Resorts Ltd. after they completed nine months in prison on charges related to organizing gambling tours.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs says the two were freed Wednesday after time served in detention prior to their trials was counted toward their sentences. They have been identified earlier as Jane Pan and Jerry Xuan.

A third Australian, Jason O’Connor, who heads the company’s international VIP programs, is expected to be released next month after 10 months in prison. O’Connor was sentenced in a group trial last month with Pan, Xuan and 16 others.

Of the 19 defendants, 11 were jailed for nine months and another five for 10 months.

Casino gambling and the promotion of gambling are illegal on mainland China.