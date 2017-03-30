HONG KONG (AP) — China’s factory activity has ticked up again last month to its highest level in nearly five years, in a fresh sign the world’s No. 2 economy is picking up steam.
The official purchasing managers’ index released Friday climbed to 51.8 in March from 51.6 in the previous month.
The Chinese Federation of Logistics and Purchasing’s index is based on a 100-point scale, with numbers above 50 indicating expansion.
It’s the index’s strongest level since April 2012.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
The report, released by the government’s statistics office, found that production and new orders expanded in China’s key manufacturing sector, which is a major part of the broader economy.
Meanwhile, the official non-manufacturing PMI rebounded, rising to 55.1 last month from 54.2, indicating strength in China’s service sector.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.