HONG KONG (AP) — An official survey shows Chinese manufacturing activity picked up pace in August, indicating a crucial component of the world’s second-biggest economy is holding firm.
The data released Thursday showed the monthly factory purchasing managers’ index rose to 51.7 from 51.4 in July.
The index is based on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 indicate expansion.
It’s the 13th straight month the PMI has posted an expansion, according to the data compiled by the Federation of Logistics & Purchasing released through China’s official statistics website.
Most Read Stories
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Seattle leads nation in home-price growth for 10th straight month
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
A separate index measuring non-manufacturing activity fell for a second month, slipping to 53.4 from 54.5 previously, reflecting slowing momentum in China’s services sector.