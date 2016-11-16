BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders and official media are renewing demands for greater control over the internet as tensions surrounding a far-reaching Chinese cybersecurity law loom over a gathering this week of the world’s biggest technology companies and Chinese officials.

The Communist Party’s mouthpiece People’s Daily warned in an editorial on Thursday that China must break monopolies over core technologies and standards and remain untethered to other countries’ technology supply chains.

The commentary aimed apparently at Silicon Valley comes one day after President Xi Jinping called for “more fair and equitable” governance of the internet at the opening of the state-run World Internet Conference.

U.S. firms have protested a new cybersecurity law passed this month that they say will wall off China’s internet and unfairly hamper their access to the market.