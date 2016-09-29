LONDON (AP) — Officials from China, Britain and France have attended a signing ceremony to mark the final approval for the construction of the new Hinkley Point nuclear power station in southwest England.

The 18 billion-pound ($23 billion) project will be financed by Chinese nuclear power provider CGN and French energy group EDF. It will be Britain’s first new nuclear plant in more than two decades.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and Chinese Energy Minister Nur Bekri attended Thursday’s ceremony.

British Business Secretary Greg Clark said the signing marked a crucial moment in Britain’s effort to upgrade its energy supplies.

New Prime Minister Theresa May had delayed approval of the project while reviewing its security implications and other matters. The government says future foreign investment in infrastructure projects will face tighter reviews.