FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen saw sales jump 16 percent in December for its namesake brand, propelled by a big increase in China, Volkswagen’s biggest market.
Global sales reported Monday rose to 567,900 from 487,700 despite the damage to the company’s reputation from its scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.
Results were boosted by a 29 percent jump in China. Sales in its home market, Germany, slumped 14 percent for the month. U.S. sales were up 20 percent.
For the full year, sales rose 2.8 percent.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Blogger is asked to delete info on Oregon refuge occupation informants
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Three die of heroin overdoses within hours on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue
Volkswagen has agreed to a $15 billion settlement with U.S. authorities and car owners over cars equipped with software that turned emissions controls off when the cars were not on test stands. Volkswagen’s other brands include Audi, Skoda, and Porsche.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.