BEIJING (AP) — China’s legislature has approved a cybersecurity law that human rights activists warn will tighten political controls and foreign companies say might isolate Chinese industries.
Chinese leaders have said the law approved Monday is required to prevent crime and terrorism. It also prohibits activity aimed at “overthrowing the socialist system,” a reference to opposition to the ruling Communist Party’s monopoly on power.
The measure tightens control on where Chinese citizens’ data are stored and impose standards for security technology.
Human rights groups complain the measure will tighten already sweeping controls on speech. A coalition of business groups warned in August it might isolate Chinese companies from the global economy and limit foreign access to China’s market for security technology.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Ex-Vanderbilt football player gets 17 years for campus rape
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.