BusinessNation & World China announces 2017 economic growth target of ‘around 6.5 percent or higher if possible’ Originally published March 4, 2017 at 4:47 pm Share story The Associated Press BEIJING (AP) — China announces 2017 economic growth target of ‘around 6.5 percent or higher if possible’ The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryChina sets 2017 growth target of ‘6.5 percent or higher’ Previous StoryBernie Sanders, Danny Glover: Union workers have it better
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.