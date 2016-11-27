CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says a flight bound for Hong Kong from Chicago was diverted near Tokyo after 12 hours because of an “unruly passenger.”
Chicago-based United Airlines spokesman Charles Hobart said Sunday that Flight 895 left O’Hare International Airport for China after 2 p.m. Saturday. The plane instead landed at Narita, which is one of Tokyo’s main airports.
No injuries were reported. He says 241 passengers and 15 crew members were aboard.
Hobart says law enforcement met the aircraft in Japan, but he declined to offer further details.
Hobart says the flight has departed from Japan and is expected in Hong Kong.
