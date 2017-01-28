Bank customers who use Chase but also want to take advantage of financial tools like Mint or TurboTax will soon be able to send their data faster and more securely between the two companies.

JPMorgan Chase reached an accord Wednesday to settle its longstanding dispute with Intuit, which owns Mint, in a blueprint that could allow other big banks to end their disagreements with financial-data companies.

Chase and Intuit have agreed to develop software that will let Chase customers directly send their data to Mint for budgeting and financial-tracking purposes, without Intuit having to hold onto that person’s name and password through third-party software, which is how it had often been structured. Intuit also agreed to never sell Chase customer data.

Mint and other popular personal-finance websites pull customers’ financial data from all their various banks, brokerages and credit-card companies to create a fuller picture of a person’s financial life. That allows customers to more actively budget, or even create short-term and long-term financial goals.

While convenient, the way these services worked had several flaws. The companies would store, either directly or through a third party, the bank customers’ login information — which could expose crucial personal information to identity thieves or other criminals. The data also would be gathered by actively logging into a bank’s online service, which put a strain on the bank’s servers.

JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon had been a particularly vocal critic of these services. In his annual shareholder letter, Dimon said he was “extremely concerned” about how much data they were gathering.

“When we all readily click ‘I agree’ online or on our mobile devices … it is fairly clear that most of us have no idea what we are agreeing to or how that information might be used by a third party,” Dimon said.

The Chase-Intuit agreement could set a standard for other banks to reach accords with Mint and other personal-finance sites.