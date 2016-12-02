PARIS (AP) — Chanel is making a stink over a possible high-speed train line through French jasmine fields in Provence, warning it could threaten production of its Chanel No. 5 perfume.

France’s SNCF rail authority wants to build a new train route to relieve congestion along the French Riviera. One option would go through the fields near the town of Pegomas, where local growers cultivate jasmine and rose used in Chanel No. 5, according to a letter from Chanel.

The letter, obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, says “the construction of a viaduct and the regular passage of high-speed trains above the flower fields would force Chanel to stop supporting its artisanal activities in the region.”

The luxury house is lobbying authorities to support an alternative route.

SNCF did not immediately comment.