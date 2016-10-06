N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s high court has ordered an oil consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp. to pay a fine of more than $75 billion after the country’s finance ministry accused it of not paying royalties.
Exxon spokesman Todd Spitler said Thursday that Exxon disagrees with the ruling and is “evaluating next steps.”
Chadian officials were not immediately available to comment on the ruling or the fine’s size.
Exxon and its partners, including Malaysian state oil company Petronas, filed for arbitration in July with the International Court of Arbitration in Paris over an exemption from export duties on crude production. They said the exemption was included in the consortium’s agreement with Chad.
Most Read Stories
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- Archbishop Murphy now 3-0 in forfeits after Granite Falls opts not to play
- Seattle company looks for recruits who will work for a Tesla Model 3
- Seattle home prices still raging despite extra inventory, slow fall season
One of the consortium’s original partners, Chevron Corp., said in 2014 that it sold its 25 percent stake for $1.3 billion.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.