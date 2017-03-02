ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The company that bought Atlantic City’s Trump Taj Mahal casino still wants to build a $1 billion casino in northern New Jersey just outside New York City.

Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen tells The Associated Press his company remains committed to its plan to build a casino at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford if voters change the law to allow it.

Hard Rock bought the casino, which now-President Donald Trump opened in 1990, from billionaire Carl Icahn on Wednesday for an unspecified price.

When it reopens in the spring of 2018, the Indian theme with its domes and spires will be gone, replaced by Hard Rock’s signature music theme.

About 3,000 workers will be hired, including many who lost their jobs when Icahn closed the casino in October.