CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury in Chicago has convicted a South Korean CEO of defrauding municipal governments into using federal money on wastewater-treatment equipment they were falsely told was made in America.
Prosecutors alleged that Heon Seok (HEE’-on SEE’-ohk) Lee arranged for signs that read “Assembled in USA” to be put on the products before being shipped from South Korea to the United States.
The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 required that billions set aside for the construction and renovation of wastewater facilities be spent on American-made goods.
The 50-year-old CEO of KTURBO was extradited to the U.S. in 2015. Jurors convicted him Wednesday on multiple counts of wire fraud and fraudulent importation of goods. Each count carries a maximum 20-year prison term. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.
Most Read Stories
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Lorenzo Romar had to go — for the good of the team and despite fond memories | Matt Calkins
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Trump budget would withhold money for 7 transit projects in state
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.