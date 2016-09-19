CenturyLink says it is cutting more than 3,000 jobs to lower its costs.

The Monroe, Louisiana-based telecommunications company said Monday that it expects to lay off about 7 to 8 percent of its 43,000 employees. That would be roughly 3,000 to 3,400 jobs.

CenturyLink Inc. said it is seeking to first trim its headcount on a voluntary basis. Employees who take voluntary severance packages can participate in outplacement assistance programs.

Company spokesman Mark Molzen said most of the layoffs are expected to be done by Dec. 16.