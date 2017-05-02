NEW YORK (AP) — It was another winning week for CBS, another week of struggle for Fox among prime-time viewers.

CBS won with an average of 6.2 million viewers, claiming 13 of the week’s Top 20 shows. It was CBS’ eighth straight weekly win, Nielsen said.

Runner-up NBC averaged 5.3 million viewers while placing four shows in the Top 20. ABC had 4.1 million, with two shows in the Top 20. Fox had 2.43 million, with its top-ranked series, “Empire,” placing 21st for the week.

Univision had 1.7 million, the CW had 1.23 million, while Telemundo and ION both had 1.21 million.

Back-to-back episodes of a premiering NBC sitcom, “Great News,” drew so-so audiences of 5.1 million and 4.1 million, respectively.

Fox News Channel was the week’s most popular cable network, averaging 2.309 million viewers, just a hair-width ahead of TNT with 2.307 million. In its first full week with a new prime-time lineup that features Tucker Carlson in the hour formerly held by fired news personality Bill O’Reilly, Fox’s ratings increased slightly over the previous week.

ESPN averaged 1.91 million, while USA had 1.45 million.

NBC’s “Nightly News” topped the evening newscasts with an average of 7.65 million viewers. ABC’s “World News Tonight” was second with 7.58 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 6.13 million viewers.

For the week of April 24-30, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.52 million; “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, 10.38 million; “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.63 million; “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9.29 million; “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.12 million; “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 9.08 million; “Little Big Shots,” NBC, 8.89 million; “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.74 million; “Survivor,” CBS, 8.50 million; “Hawaii Five-O,” CBS, 8.06 million.

