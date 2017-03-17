PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. is hiring a former U.S. attorney general to help it sort out matters that sparked a federal raid on its headquarters in central Illinois.
William P. Barr will serve as outside counsel to the large equipment manufacturer. He’ll help Caterpillar review and address issues relating to Caterpillar SARL, a Swiss parts subsidiary, and tax-saving practices.
Issues with Caterpillar SARL have dogged the company for eight years, sparking a Senate investigation, shareholder lawsuits, and proposed taxes and penalties totaling $2 billion.
CEO Jim Umpleby said in a news release Thursday that Barr’s counsel will help the company maintain ethical standards.
Most Read Stories
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Lorenzo Romar had to go — for the good of the team and despite fond memories | Matt Calkins
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Trump budget would withhold money for 7 transit projects in state
Barr served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush. He currently works at Chicago-based law firm Kirkland & Ellis.
Caterpillar is based in Peoria, Illinois.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.