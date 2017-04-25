NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Caterpillar Inc., up $7.61 to $104.42
The construction equipment maker raised its outlook for the year after a strong first quarter report.
Biogen Inc., up $10.03 to $286.89
The biotech drug maker’s profit and sales were better than analysts expected.
Ryder System Inc., down $11 to $68.28
The truck leasing company said earnings and rental demand were weak and it cut its estimates for the year.
Express Scripts Holding Co., down $7.24 to $60.01
The pharmacy benefits manager said it expects health insurer Anthem won’t renew a big contract at the end of 2019.
McDonald’s Corp., up $7.47 to $141.70
The burger chain said new Big Mac sizes helped its sales in the first quarter, which were better than expected.
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, down $5.72 to $138.89
The medical lab operator cut its profit projections and said its drug development business struggled in the first quarter.
PulteGroup Inc., down 88 cents to $22.20
The homebuilder’s first-quarter sales fell short of what Wall Street had predicted.
Weyerhaeuser Co., down 89 cents to $34
The Trump administration moved to impose a tariff on softwood lumber coming to the U.S. from Canada.
