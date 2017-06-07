NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Carvana Co., up $3.13 to $12.66

The online used car seller reported better first-quarter results than Wall Street expected.

AK Steel Holding Corp., up 7 cents to $5.97

The company said it will raise the spot market price of its carbon-rolled flat steel products by $30 a ton.

Duluth Holdings Inc., down $3.82 to $16.75

The seller of clothing and tools announced a smaller quarterly profit than investors expected.

Ambarella Inc., down $6.12 to $53.60

The video-compression chipmaker had a strong first quarter, but investors were concerned about weak sales of chips that go into drones.

Newfield Exploration Co., down $2.16 to $28.90

A steep slide in oil prices undercut stocks of several oil and gas drilling companies.

United Natural Foods Inc., down $1.72 to $39.16

The organic and specialty foods distributor’s sales fell short of analyst projections.

Southwest Airlines Co., down 14 cents to $59.96

Wall Street was disappointed with the airline’s May passenger traffic report.

CME Group Inc., up $2.85 to $119.41

Banks and other financial companies traded higher Wednesday as bond yields and interest rates moved up.