NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Carnival Corp., up $1.88 to $48.35
The cruise line operator reported strong third-quarter results and raised its guidance.
Kite Pharma Inc., up $5.06 to $60.04
The drug developer reported good results for an experimental lymphoma treatment.
American Express Co., up 86 cents to $64.28
A federal appeals court ruled in the credit card company’s favor in a dispute over its policies.
Chesapeake Energy Corp., down 39 cents to $6.23
Two of the oil and gas company’s directors, including an executive linked to Carl Icahn, left its board.
Rice Energy Inc., down $2.14 to $25
The oil and natural gas company agreed to buy Vantage Energy for $2.7 billion including debt.
Devon Energy Corp., down $1.26 to $38.38
Energy companies slumped as the price of oil fell and returned Monday’s gains.
Caesars Entertainment Corp., down $1.79 to $7.67
The casino operator announced some of the terms of its proposed bankruptcy restructuring.
Amgen Inc., down $1.90 to $171.63
The biotechnology company said its cancer drug Kyprolis did not meet its goals in a study involving newly diagnosed patients.
