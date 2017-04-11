HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — The lawyer for a Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails says his client will be living with his parents without access to the internet and electronics if released on bail.

American officials allege that Karim Baratov poses an “extremely high flight risk” because of his alleged ties to Russian agents. Baratov’s parents have agreed to act as their son’s sureties.

The young man’s attorney Deepak Paradkar said Tuesday that Baratov will never be alone because his father Akhmet Tokbergenov works at home. Paradkar says the father has agreed to turn off the internet in the family home if the court requests.

Baratov was arrested last month and faces extradition to the U.S.

Justice Alan Whitten has said he’ll reach a bail decision Tuesday.