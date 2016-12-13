OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A federal task force tasked with coming up with recommendations for the legalization of marijuana in Canada says Canadians over 18 years old should be able to carry up to 30 grams for recreational purposes.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has promised to legalize recreational pot use and sales. New laws could be introduced in the spring of 2017.
The report, headed by former federal Liberal Health Minister Anne McLellan, recommended Tuesday that higher-potency pot be taxed at a higher rate than weaker strains.
It says recreational marijuana should not be sold in the same location as alcohol or tobacco.
Most Read Stories
- Mount St. Helens shakes 120 times within a week as volcano recharges, scientists say
- Skier dies after fall into tree well near Snoqualmie Pass
- Sounders MLS Cup victory rally in Seattle: March time, route
- Boeing cutting output of 777 cash cow, dealing a blow to jobs and revenue
- How Microsoft emerged from the darkness to embrace the cloud
Under the proposals, alcohol-free cannabis lounges would be allowed.
The task force also recommends government develop an appropriate roadside drug screening device.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.