OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A federal task force tasked with coming up with recommendations for the legalization of marijuana in Canada says Canadians over 18 years old should be able to carry up to 30 grams for recreational purposes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has promised to legalize recreational pot use and sales. New laws could be introduced in the spring of 2017.

The report, headed by former federal Liberal Health Minister Anne McLellan, recommended Tuesday that higher-potency pot be taxed at a higher rate than weaker strains.

It says recreational marijuana should not be sold in the same location as alcohol or tobacco.

Under the proposals, alcohol-free cannabis lounges would be allowed.

The task force also recommends government develop an appropriate roadside drug screening device.