NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Campbell Soup Co., up $1.98 to $57.02

The company’s first-quarter profit was better than expected thanks to lower expenses and better sales of snacks like Pepperidge Farm.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $6.69 to $88.68

The discount retailer raised its profit and sales forecasts after it reported solid results in the third quarter.

Medtronic PLC, down $6.98 to $73.60

The medical device company reported disappointing quarterly sales.

Hormel Foods Corp., up 92 cents to $35.86

The Spam maker reported better results from its refrigerated foods business and its Jennie-O turkey unit.

Barnes & Noble Inc., up $1.20 to $12.65

The bookseller’s sales in its fiscal second quarter were better than analysts expected.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., up $2.25 to $87.50

The company said it will buy fruit drink maker Bai Brands for $1.7 billion.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., down $21.33 to $139.73

The security software maker forecast weak quarterly revenue after shaky sales in its fiscal first quarter.

Patterson Cos., down $7.95 to $39.56

The medical supplier said its dental and animal health businesses struggled and it cut its profit forecast.