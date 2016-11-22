NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Campbell Soup Co., up $1.98 to $57.02
The company’s first-quarter profit was better than expected thanks to lower expenses and better sales of snacks like Pepperidge Farm.
Dollar Tree Inc., up $6.69 to $88.68
The discount retailer raised its profit and sales forecasts after it reported solid results in the third quarter.
Medtronic PLC, down $6.98 to $73.60
The medical device company reported disappointing quarterly sales.
Hormel Foods Corp., up 92 cents to $35.86
The Spam maker reported better results from its refrigerated foods business and its Jennie-O turkey unit.
Barnes & Noble Inc., up $1.20 to $12.65
The bookseller’s sales in its fiscal second quarter were better than analysts expected.
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., up $2.25 to $87.50
The company said it will buy fruit drink maker Bai Brands for $1.7 billion.
Palo Alto Networks Inc., down $21.33 to $139.73
The security software maker forecast weak quarterly revenue after shaky sales in its fiscal first quarter.
Patterson Cos., down $7.95 to $39.56
The medical supplier said its dental and animal health businesses struggled and it cut its profit forecast.
