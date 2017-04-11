SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new estimate from the U.S. government shows that California met its goal to produce about half the state’s electricity from renewable sources for three hours on March 11.

The estimate comes from the U.S. Department of Energy’s statistics division.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2nAQZST ) the division used data from the California Independent System Operator, which manages the electricity grid across 80 percent of California and part of Nevada.

The record was set when almost 40 percent of the electricity flowing across the grid came from large-scale solar power plants.

Factor in electricity produced by area homes and businesses, and solar met about half the overall electricity demand in the middle of the day.

California aims to have 50 percent of all electricity come from renewable sources by 2030.