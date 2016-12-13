CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown wants President Barack Obama to permanently ban new offshore oil and gas drilling in the state.

Brown says in a letter sent Tuesday to the president that allowing new drilling would be inconsistent with goals of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and combating climate change. A temporary ban in California, Oregon and Washington expires in 2022.

Brown says he doesn’t know if President-elect Donald Trump would have authority to overturn a permanent ban. He plans to ask the governors of Oregon and Washington if they want to join the effort.

The governor announced his proposal in Coronado, near San Diego, at an event to launch a new organization to protect oceans. Oregon and Washington also joined the International Alliance to Combat Ocean Acidification.