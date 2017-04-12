CLEVELAND (AP) — A cable company is hiring off-duty police officers to accompany workers after a series of violent robberies on marked trucks in Cleveland.
Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2oXsuiO ) reports Spectrum cable company is hiring the officers after five workers for other companies were robbed at gunpoint and a Spectrum employee was shot four times. A company spokesman says in an emailed statement that Spectrum has the safety of customers and employees as their “highest priority.”
The 32-year-old Spectrum employee was shot while putting climbing equipment on his truck. He was treated at a hospital for injuries that aren’t life threatening.
Other companies have experienced armed robberies since Feb. 20, including Dominion gas, DirectTV and Digital Dish.
The police officers will ride in full uniform and stand near Spectrum workers.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
