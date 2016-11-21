BERLIN (AP) — Cabin crew with Lufthansa’s budget unit Eurowings are staging a 15-hour strike, causing dozens of flight cancelations.

The ver.di service workers’ union called on Eurowings cabin crew based in Duesseldorf and Hamburg to walk out Tuesday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. (0400-1900 GMT).

News agency dpa reports that 50 of 88 planned flights to and from Duesseldorf have been canceled, while at least seven departures and seven arrivals in Hamburg were scrapped.

The airline and two unions are in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. The other union, UFO, staged a 24-hour walkout last month.

Ver.di says it’s insisting on a separate deal for its members.

In a separate dispute, a union representing pilots at parent company Lufthansa has called on its members to strike all day Wednesday.