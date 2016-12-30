NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Iconix Brand Group Inc., up 38 cents to $9.34

The clothing brand licensing company will sell the Sharper Image brand to ThreeSixty Group for $100 million.

Opko Health Inc., down $2.16 to $9.30

The drug developer’s long-acting version of human growth hormone failed in a late-stage clinical study.

Cabela’s Inc., down $3.13 to $58.55

The Federal Trade Commission wants more information on the sporting goods retailer’s sale to rival Bass Pro Shops.

Mylan Inc., up 77 cents to $38.15

The drugmaker started selling a generic version Concerta, a drug that treats attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Charter Communications Inc., down $4.27 to $287.92

The cable company’s subscribers could lose access to NBCUniversal channels Sunday if the companies can’t agree on a deal.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., down $1.90 to $74.66

Technology companies fell more than the rest of the market on the final trading day of 2016.

Darden Restaurants Inc., down $1.06 to $72.72

Consumer-focused companies including restaurants and retailers traded lower on Friday.

Apartment Investment and Management Co., up 75 cents to $45.45

Real estate investment trusts, which struggled for most of the year, climbed higher in Friday trading.