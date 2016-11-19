For most people, leasing almost guarantees high costs because it commits them to paying for the high depreciation years of a new car and regular payments of a sales tax; weighing whether it makes financial sense to move to Las Vegas from Chicago.

Investing

Q: I lease my car rather than buy. Every three years I get a new vehicle. Depending on how much I put down and the condition of the old vehicle, that determines my lease price. Am I better off leasing than buying?

A: A few people will be better off leasing than buying. This will happen because they shop carefully and lease a car from a manufacturer that is underestimating depreciation in an effort to “move metal,” boosting car sales by offering great lease deals.

But deals like that are rare. For most people, leasing almost guarantees high costs because it commits them to paying for the high depreciation years of a new car and regular payments of a sales tax.

The best way to reduce the burden of depreciation and sales taxes is to own your car for a long time.

The math here is pretty compelling. Suppose you buy a $30,000 car that loses half its value in four years, a typical amount.

If you drive 10,000 miles a year, that $15,000 of depreciation is equal to 37.5 cents a mile.

But if you drive the car another four years and it depreciates another 50 percent, the depreciation will be half as much, $7,500.

Your depreciation cost per mile will be only 18.75 cents a mile. At the end of the eighth year, your car will still have only 80,000 miles on it. It will still be “young” by today’s standards.

If you lease a car, however, you will be committed to repeating that 37.5-cent-per-mile depreciation over and over again — along with repeated sales tax bills.

A good way to play the long-term ownership game is to buy a high-quality car and take good care of it.

Own it for six to eight years, and your depreciation cost per mile will be about the same as owning a lesser car but replacing it every two or three years.

Q:I feel like I’m between a rock and a hard place! I live in Chicago. Apartment rentals have skyrocketed in the nicer areas of the city. About $1,700 a month is the norm for a “studio” in a downtown high-rise now.

I am giving serious thought to Las Vegas.

A good friend who lives there has offered his spare bedroom to me for any period of time to search for an apartment or small condo — but my present landlord wants three months’ rent to break my lease. Any light that you can shed would be greatly appreciated.

A: Buying in a new city before you know it can be a disaster. Why don’t you make regular and longish visits to Las Vegas while your lease is running? It will help you get a better feel for where you’d like to locate in Las Vegas.

Two websites I checked showed that Las Vegas is about 5 percent cheaper. However, other expenses are higher.

If you visit Numbeo.com, however, you’ll find a long list of things that are much less expensive in Las Vegas, suggesting a much bigger drop in your cost of living.

The Las Vegas sales tax is 8.1 to 8.15 percent, while the Chicago sales tax is 9.25 to 10.25 percent. And Nevada has no state income tax.