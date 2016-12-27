Generally, consumer experts say, it’s best to decline the offer.

As shoppers snap up items at post-holiday sales, they are likely to be asked a question at checkout: Would you like to buy an extended warranty?

It may be tempting to say “yes,” especially if the gift is an expensive gadget. But generally, consumer experts say, it’s best to decline the offer.

“There’s no reason to buy them,” said Anthony Giorgianni, associate money editor at Consumer Reports.

Such agreements — actually service contracts or product-care plans, rather than true warranties that are included with a purchase at no charge — often have exclusions, deductibles and other fine print that make them difficult to use, he said.

Also, the coverage offered by the plans in some cases runs concurrently with the manufacturer’s own warranty, meaning that a three-year extended plan may buy you less coverage than you think.

The Federal Trade Commission says it often hears from consumers that a company selling such contracts has gone out of business, leaving them without a place to file claims. In that situation, the agency said, consumers have little recourse.

Christine Todaro, a lawyer in the commission’s division of marketing practices, said that in addition to paying upfront, consumers may have to pay additional fees to file a claim under some plans.

“We really advise consumers to be cautious,” she said.

It’s possible, of course, that you may come out ahead on a given item if you buy extended protection, Giorgianni said. But the cost of such plans, especially for products that are fairly reliable, often isn’t worth the potential benefit.

“You can go broke trying to cover every single product you own in your life,” he said.

Edgar Dworsky, founder of the Consumer World website, said he once bought an extended warranty on a new dishwasher after reading some questionable online product reviews. He paid $89, he said, but probably should have saved his money.

“As it turns out,” he said in an email, “the dishwasher has performed flawlessly.”

Rather than debating whether to buy an extended warranty, he said, shoppers should consider what credit card they are using to make the purchase. Major credit cards typically extend manufacturer warranties at no extra cost for a year or even longer, he said, on purchases made with their cards.