GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania businessman wants to build a harness racing track and casino near Gettysburg, the site of the 1863 battle that turned the tide of the American Civil War.

David LeVan said Thursday he will apply for a harness racing license and a license to operate a casino with slots and table games.

The proposed location on about 700 acres is just east of where U.S. Route 15 crosses the Maryland-Pennsylvania line. It’s about 3 miles from the border of Gettysburg National Military Park.

It’s LeVan’s third attempt to bring gambling to Gettysburg. He is a former Conrail Inc. chairman who owns a nearby Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership.

Previous proposals sharply divided the community, and opponents argued it was not appropriate for the historic region.