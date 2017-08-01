___

Apple’s next big leap might be into augmented reality

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple’s iPhone may be ready for its next big act – as a springboard into “augmented reality,” a technology that projects life-like images into real-world settings viewed through a screen. If you’ve heard about AR at all, it’s most likely because you’ve encountered “Pokemon Go,” in which players wander around neighborhoods trying to capture monsters only they can see on their phones. Now Apple is hoping to transform the technology from a geeky sideshow into a mass-market phenomenon.

___

Apple posts strong 3Q, provides upbeat forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple’s earnings climbed 12 percent to $8.7 billion in the company’s latest quarter amid rising demand for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. Revenue for the period increased 7 percent from last year to $45.4 billion. Just as importantly, Apple provided an upbeat forecast likely to ease concerns that the next generation of the iPhone might be delayed beyond its usual late September release.

___

Stocks are at records, but it’s no longer the ‘Trump trade’

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market has never been higher, and President Donald Trump is eager to tout the prosperity on Twitter and elsewhere. But analysts say credit for the gains of the last few months should go to stronger profits for companies at home and improving economies abroad, not just to hopes for Trump’s presidency.

___

Did Alexander Hamilton hold this coin?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Old inns along the Revolutionary War trails boast of George Washington sleeping there. But coin experts say they have found the first silver piece minted by the United States — one likely held by the most en vogue of Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton.

___

Lawsuit: Fox coordinated with White House on false story

NEW YORK (AP) — An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign. The investigator, Rod Wheeler, also says President Donald Trump had seen the story before it was published and was pushing to get it out.

___

Summertime blues: July worst month of year for auto sales

DETROIT (AP) — July saw the biggest year-over-year decline in U.S. vehicle sales so far this year, leaving automakers to hope that consumers are just waiting to pounce on Labor Day deals. U.S. sales of new cars and trucks fell 7 percent to 1.4 million in July, according to Autodata Corp.

___

15 states appeal EPA delay of stricter air-quality standards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia are suing over the Trump administration’s delay of Obama-era rules reducing emissions of smog-causing air pollutants. The states have petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to overturn Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s extension of deadlines to comply with the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

___

Senate Dems spell out conditions on bipartisan tax reform

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Senate Democrats and independents say upcoming legislation to rewrite the tax code should make sure the middle class doesn’t pay more. They won’t support any upcoming GOP effort to overhaul the U.S. tax code that delivers tax cuts to the top 1 percent or adds to the government’s $20 trillion debt. That’s the word in a letter signed by 45 of the 48 Senate Democratic caucus members.

___

GOP shows signs of reaching out to Democrats on health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are showing signs of reaching out to Democrats for a modest effort to buttress health insurance markets. The suggestions of bipartisan outreach come four days after the GOP effort to unilaterally uproot and reshape the Obama health care law crashed in the Senate. The Republican chairman of the Senate health committee, Tennessee’s Lamar Alexander, is suggesting bipartisan legislation extending federal payments to insurers that President Donald Trump has threatened to end.

___

Reality (and ‘Game of Thrones’) reigned in ratings last week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Among last week’s dozen most-watched shows, eight were in the reality/competition genre, led by “America’s Got Talent” in front place. But taking second place again was the premium-cable adventure juggernaut, “Game of Thrones.”

___

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6.05 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,476.35. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 72.80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,963.92. The blue chip index closed at a record high for the fifth day in a row. Nasdaq composite added 14.82 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,362.94.

U.S. crude shed $1.01, or 2 percent, to $49.16 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 94 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $51.78 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline lost 2 cents to $1.66 a gallon. Heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.64 a gallon. Natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.