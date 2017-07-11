___

Takata adds new type of inflator to huge air bag recall

DETROIT (AP) — Takata is adding a new type of air bag inflator to the nation’s largest automotive recall. The company filed documents with the U.S. government adding 2.7 million vehicles to the recall from Ford, Nissan and Mazda, all with a type of inflator that previously was thought to be safe.

___

GOP Senate leader charts plan for moving on new health bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Senate Republican says he will introduce a reworked health care bill Thursday and begin trying to muscle it through the Senate next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell described his plans as his party tries healing divisions threatening to mortally wound one of its top goals. McConnell also says he will delay the chamber’s August recess for two weeks. That’s a rare move he says will give lawmakers time to break logjams on health care, defense and executive branch nominations.

___

GOP health bill: Benefit cuts for poor, tax cuts for rich

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans’ health bill. That’s according to a new analysis by two nonpartisan research groups, the Health Policy Center and the Tax Policy Center. Families making less than $10,000 would lose, on average, more than $2,500 in annual benefits. Families making more than $1 million a year would get tax cuts averaging about $50,000.

___

Energy companies lead US stock indexes mostly higher

Another day of listless trading on Wall Street ended Tuesday with the major stock indexes closing out having shifted marginally from the day before. Gains in energy and technology companies were canceled out by losses among banks, phone companies and other sectors. A rebound in crude oil prices helped lift energy stocks, which led the gainers. Banks posted the largest losses. Investors were making modest moves ahead of Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s testimony before Congress.

___

Tesla adding service centers as Model 3 goes on sale

DETROIT (AP) — Electric car maker Tesla is expanding its service operations to meet expected demand for its new Model 3 sedan. The Model 3, cheaper than Tesla’s existing cars, goes on sale this month and is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of new customers to the brand.

___

Experts: Scrapped electric-car plant may mean industry woes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Experts say an electric-car maker’s decision to scrap a $1 billion manufacturing plant outside Las Vegas comes amid industry changes that could drastically affect companies that offer uniquely all-electric lineups. Faraday Future called the move a shift in business strategy. Those who watch the industry say established car companies are releasing more electric options and it’s unclear whether the U.S. government will continue tax breaks that incentivize the industry and motivate buyers.

___

FAA investigates why jet nearly landed on other planes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal safety officials are investigating why an Air Canada jet nearly landed on a taxiway holding four other planes instead of a runway at San Francisco International Airport. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the pilot of the Airbus A320 inadvertently lined up to land Friday on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway. An air traffic controller ordered the jet to pull up and make another approach, and it landed without further problems.

___

Trump sued for blocking some of his critics on Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying it is unconstitutional to block his critics from following him on Twitter. The lawsuit says Twitter has become an important public forum for the president, and he frequently makes public announcements on his @realdonaldtrump account.

___

Microsoft eyes buffer zone in TV airwaves for rural internet

Microsoft wants to extend broadband services to rural America by turning to a wireless technology that uses the buffer zones separating individual television channels in the airwaves. Microsoft plans to partner with rural telecommunications providers in 12 states stretching from Washington to Maine to get about 2 million rural Americans connected to high-speed internet in the next five years. It’s also calling for regulatory cooperation from the Federal Communications Commission

___

Facebook takes down pages of some legal Alaska pot shops

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Facebook has shut down pages set up by several businesses licensed to legally sell marijuana in Alaska, severing what some shop owners consider a critical link to their customers. The social media giant says users aren’t allowed to post content promoting marijuana sales. Industry officials say the issue has arisen over the last few years in states that have legalized pot. It comes as social media sites grapple with setting boundaries for what users can post.

___

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.90 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,425.53. The Dow Jones industrial average inched up 0.55 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 21,409.07. The Nasdaq composite gained 16.91 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,193.30.

Benchmark U.S. crude picked up 64 cents, or 1.4 percent, to settle at $45.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 64 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $47.52 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline inched up 2 cents to $1.52 a gallon. Heating oil added 2 cents to $1.48 a gallon. Natural gas rose 12 cents, or 4 percent, to $3.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.