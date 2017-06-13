___

Uber CEO to take leave; report recommends broad changes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take an unspecified leave of absence, saying he needs time off to mourn his mother and to become a better leader. His decision comes as a report on Uber’s workplace and culture recommends Kalanick cede some power to a chief operating officer, and says the company needs more diversity.

Low prices, few choices: Discounters remake grocery shopping

NEW YORK (AP) — Discounters Aldi and Lidl are looking to reshape the American grocery experience. The no-frills European chains that offer low prices but far fewer options will be pressuring traditional grocers. Aldi expects to have 2,500 U.S. stores by the end of 2022, while Lidl is opening its first U.S. stores this week. They say shoppers appreciate the prices and having fewer options means the shopping gets done quicker.

11 states sue Trump’s DOE over stalled energy-use limits

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New York, California and nine other states are suing the Trump administration over its failure to finalize energy-use limits for portable air conditioners and other products. The new standards would reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save businesses and consumers billions of dollars, and conserve enough energy to power more than 19 million households for a year. The states filed the federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday in San Francisco.

A brighter economic outlook is giving Fed confidence to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the United States and around the world, economic strength isn’t what it used to be. The Federal Reserve is set to raise short-term interest rates Wednesday for the third time in six months — a vote of confidence in the American economy and especially in the resilience of the job market. Yet neither the U.S. nor the world economy is likely to regain the robust health that prevailed before the recession struck a decade ago.

‘Fintech’ startup SoFi moving into traditional banking

NEW YORK (AP) — Online lender and financial startup SoFi has taken the first step toward competing with the nation’s biggest banks on their home turf: the checking account. In its application, the company said its SoFi Bank subsidiary will offer bread-and-butter banking products, including checking accounts, debit cards and eventually credit cards.

Appeals court tosses FCC cap on cost of calls to prisons

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court struck down regulations intended to cap the price of some calls to prison inmates, which can cost families thousands of dollars a year. The court said Tuesday that the FCC lacked authority to set rates for the in-state prison calls. The agency does regulate the price of out-of-state calls for prisoners.

Verizon takes over Yahoo to complete $4.5 billion deal

Verizon has taken over Yahoo, completing a $4.5 billion deal that will usher in a new management team to attempt to wring more advertising revenue from one of the internet’s best-known brands. Tuesday’s closure of the sale ends Yahoo’s 21-year history as a publicly traded company. It also ends the nearly five-year reign of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who isn’t joining Verizon.

U.S. stocks bounce back to records as tech companies rise

NEW YORK (AP) — After two days of losses, stock indexes recover to set new records as technology companies rebound. Banks and retailers also rise as investors buy companies that could benefit from faster growth in the economy. The Federal Reserve starts its June policy meeting and is expected to raise interest rates again.

Tests find that most midsize SUVs’ headlights are unsafe

NEW YORK (AP) — More than half of the midsize SUVs tested by an insurance industry group were found to have unsafe headlights that either didn’t light up the road far enough or caused glare for oncoming drivers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it tested 37 midsize SUVs and only two received a “good” rating: the 2017 Volvo XC60 and 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

EU moves to gain control of key London financial market

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is proposing new rules that could force a key financial market to leave London once Britain exits the bloc, threatening tens of thousands of jobs in Britain. The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, proposed Tuesday to tighten its oversight of companies that clear euro-denominated derivatives, a $1 trillion-a-day market currently dominated by U.K.-based firms.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 10.96 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,440.35. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.80 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,328.47. The Nasdaq composite, which has a large concentration of technology companies, rose 44.90 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,220.37.

U.S. crude futures added 38 cents to settle at $46.46 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, picked up 43 cents to $48.72 a barrel in London.

Wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to $1.50 a gallon. Heating oil finished up 2 cents at $1.45 a gallon. Natural gas slumped 6 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.